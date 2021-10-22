The Salvation Army handed out gifts the morning of Dec. 20, 2018, to recipients of the Angel Tree Program. Pictured are Amanda Martinez, Jennifer McGuire, Makayla Ganze, Michael Martinez Jr., Rachel Martinez and volunteer Don Whitehill.
Tom Holden/Times Photo Editor, photo@dailytimes.com
The Salvation Army is offering families a chance to qualify to receive Christmas gifts for their children. The organization also wants the public’s help providing the gifts.
Families have until Saturday, Oct. 23, to apply to receive gifts through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. They can apply at The Salvation Army Social Services office, 855 Hays St., from 9 p.m. to noon Monday through Saturday.
