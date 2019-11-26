County governmental offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29, in observance of the holiday.
Closed will be all offices in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St. in Kerrville, as well as the West Kerr Annex, 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram. They will resume business hours as usual on Monday, Dec. 2.
There will be no interruption in service by local law enforcement or emergency medical services. “The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, other local law enforcement entities, paramedics, firefighters and other emergency services always are on-duty to serve and protect our local citizens and visitors 24 hours a day, seven days a week — holiday or not,” a county spokeswoman said in a press release.
The upcoming two-day break will allow county employees the time to enjoy the holiday with their family and friends, the spokeswoman said.
“In the spirit of the season, county elected officials wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving and remind all to be safe and responsible in their celebrations, particularly if traveling,” the spokeswoman said.
After Thanksgiving, the next anticipated closure of county offices will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25, for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The full 2019-20 Kerr County holiday schedule is viewable online: www.co.kerr.tx.us/commcrt/calendar/calendar.pdf.
UPCOMING COMMISSIONERS COURT MEETINGS
The Kerr County Commissioners Court has two regular meetings planned in December. Those meetings will be Dec. 9 and Dec. 23 — both Monday dates — starting at 9 a.m. in the first-floor courtroom of the Kerr County Courthouse.
To find meeting dates for 2019 through all of 2020, read specific meeting agendas — which are posted 72 hours in advance of the meetings — and read up-to-date transcripts of past commissioners court meetings, visit www.co.kerr.tx.us/commcrt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.