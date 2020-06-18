An Ingram woman was in the county jail Tuesday on suspicion of dealing drugs.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Jennifer Jo Stacy on June 12 and accused her of dealing 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes meth. It was her 14th arrest in Kerr County.
In Stacy’s first arrest in 2001, she was accused of possessing 1-4 grams of a penalty group 1 drug. Stacy pleaded guilty to that charge and appears to have completed probation. But she had brushes with the law afterward, mostly on misdemeanor drug charges. Her last conviction was for selling alcohol to a minor in 2018, a misdemeanor.
Stacy was being held on a $50,000 bond.
