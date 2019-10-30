A Kerrville teen was released from the county jail Tuesday after being accused of possessing THC and violating bond conditions and probation.
Sevastian Ibarra, 18, was arrested Sunday, according to Kerrville Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Lamb.
About 1:25 p.m. Sunday, a police officer saw Ibarra, who the officer knew by sight and who he recognized as having an outstanding warrant, driving a vehicle in the 100 block of North Lewis, Lamb said. Lamb said the officer contacted Ibarra at a residence in the 400 block of Stephan, where he detained Ibarra pending the confirmation of the warrant. The felony drug possession warrant out of Kendall County was confirmed and Ibarra was arrested.
"Ibarra was searched incident to arrest and a vaping pen was found in his pocket," Lamb said in an email. "The wax like substance inside the pen showed a presumptive positive reaction for the presence of marijuana on a field test.
Police recommended a felony charge of possession of a penalty group 2 controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Marijuana possession is usually a misdemeanor, but possession of THC is a felony, as it is an extract of marijuana listed in Penalty Group 2 of the Texas Health and Safety Code.
Ibarra was in the county jail on three bonds totalling $208,500. The $200,000 bond is for an accusation of violating probation out of Kendall County, although it wasn't immediately clear what he's on probation for.
