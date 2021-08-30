PRMC reports 36 admissions, a reduction of three from Friday, Aug.. 27

Kerr County reported 61 new positive cases, none vaccinated. There are no new deaths reported. Since May 17, when there were 88 deaths recorded, there have been 14 deaths, an average of just over 4 per month.

 Courtesy

 

Peterson Regional Medical Center reports that they have 36 patients admitted for treatment for COVID-19, which is a reduction of three from Friday, Aug. 27 totals. Of the 36, only two are reported as having had the vaccine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.