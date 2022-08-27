The community has been invited to join police and HCTC staff in Louise Hays Park on Saturday afternoon for fellowship and ice cream floats.
“Join us this Saturday as we say ‘so long’ to summer with an Ice Cream Float Party at Louise Hays Park,” reads a statement from the Kerrville Police Department. “HCTC and your KPD team will be on hand dishing out delicious Coke, root beer and Big Red floats. Swing by as you're checking out the sweet rides at the Kerrville River Roadster Show.”
