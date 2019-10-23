Maggie Gibson of The Woodlands received the award for the Most Promising Novice Dancer at the recent Kerrville Highland Dance Competition.
The award is presented at the discretion of the adjudicator to a novice dancer who displays the skills and attitude needed to progress in Highland dancing. The perpetual award was donated by the Scots of the Texas Hill Country.
The 2019 Keeper Trophy was donated by Jane and Michael Downer of Austin Hill Country Highland Dancers.
