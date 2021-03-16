A 55-year-old Ingram man with a history of theft, assault, and drug possession was jailed for the ninth time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of stealing cigarettes on two occasions.
John Allen Barnard would normally have been accused of two misdemeanors due to the value of the cigarettes. But because he’s been convicted of theft at least twice before, police recommended felony charges, and then a grand jury returned an indictment, according to court records. The indictment accuses Barnard of stealing cigarettes on or about Jan. 21, 2020, and Jan. 28, 2020. Each charge is punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
