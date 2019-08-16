The first car show to ever hit the banks of the Guadalupe River in Louise Hays Park will make its appearance in September and it’s not too late to get involved.
The Kerrville River Roadster Show, set to begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 14, is open to cars of all sizes, colors and speeds. It will be a “cruise-in” style, so those interested in bringing their car can come and go as they please throughout the night.
There will be designated parking for show cars and there is no registration or fee required to participate.
Show cars must enter through the Lehmann and Monroe Park entrance at 200 Park Lane.
Organizers say the event is not just about the cars. There also will be food and music, and there are still opportunities for people to sign up to perform at the show or to bring a food truck.
For details or to register musical talent or food trucks, contact Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or go to kerrvilletx.gov.
