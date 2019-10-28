Kerrville police are seeking the public's help to find out how a man sustained fatal injuries on Interstate 10 over the weekend.
About 8 p.m. Saturday, police officers and medics responded to the off ramp at mile marker 508 on Interstate 10 for a report of a person who might have been struck by a vehicle, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb with the Kerrville Police Department. Lamb said the victim suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
"Identification recovered at the scene indicates that the victim is a Mexican national," states a press release from the city. "The Mexican Consulate in San Antonio was contacted in order that the victim’s family might be notified."
The man's identiy has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.
"It is unknown at this time if the victim was walking on the off ramp or riding on top of the striking vehicle and fell off," states the release. "This incident is still under investigation."
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Kerrville Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at 830-257-8181 or Kerr County Crimestoppers at 830-896-TIPS (8477). Callers may refer to Case No. 1902709 when contacting police or leaving tips.
