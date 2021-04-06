A home on Steven Street burned overnight March 1 due to a suspected electrical problem, residents said. From left are Ada Kay Brown, chaplain; Fire Marshal Jason Lackey and a resident of the home who declined to be named.
Chaplain Herbie Lapetina, Emergency Services Chaplains of Texas, and Ada Brown, chaplain and executive director of the same organization, at a brush fire in January. They helped the Red Cross get water and food to first responders on scene.
A home on Steven Street burned overnight March 1 due to a suspected electrical problem, residents said. From left are Ada Kay Brown, chaplain; Fire Marshal Jason Lackey and a resident of the home who declined to be named.
Ada Kay Brown, senior chaplain with Emergency Services Chaplains of Texas, speaks with KFD Deputy Chief Steven Boyd on March 15 as a brush fire rages off Scenic Valley Road.
Sean Batura
Chaplain Herbie Lapetina, Emergency Services Chaplains of Texas, and Ada Brown, chaplain and executive director of the same organization, at a brush fire in January. They helped the Red Cross get water and food to first responders on scene.
Even after Ada Brown left the Tierra Linda Volunteer Fire Department in 2009 to focus on motherhood, it seemed a higher power still needed her to be with people in their darkest moments.
Last summer, Brown, a volunteer emergency chaplain, happened upon the scene of a fatal wreck on the interstate toward Comfort and ministered to the mothers whose children were killed, later officiating a funeral in San Antonio. A few months before that she was at the aftermath of another deadly wreck on the interstate, and she recalled another incident in 2006 in which she provided medical assistance to an 18-year-old trapped in a crashed vehicle, among other examples she shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.