Harper’s annual Frontier Days kicks off what will be a busy weekend of arts, sports and fun this weekend across the Hill Country.
Starting at 10:30 a.m., the Harper Frontier Days Parade leads a full day of activities across Harper with a rodeo and dance later in the evening. This is the 55th annual event, and all proceeds go to the Harper Community Park, where the day’s events will take place except the parade.
One of the highlights will be the parade, which is connected to Harper High School’s annual homecoming event, and the route will wind its way through downtown.
There are activities throughout the day, including a washer pitching tournament with a $500 prize.
The rodeo starts at 7 p.m., followed by live music.
