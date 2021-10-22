Trucks race down the runway at the first Airport Race Wars, held in March at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. Speed enthusiasts will return to the airport Saturday for “Airport Race Wars 2.” (Courtesy photo)
The Kerrville-Kerr County Airport will be turned into a mecca of auto racing on Saturday, Oct. 23. Racing enthusiasts will gather on one of the side runways at the airport all day to try and become the fastest in their class.
“Airport Race Wars 2” is the brainchild of local mechanic Ross Dunagan, and this will be the second time this year that race fans and competitors will gather at the airport to see who is the fastest. The event in March drew more than 100 racers, but this time the organizers are hoping for closer to 200 competitors, all vying for one of the cash prizes offered in several classes of vehicles.
