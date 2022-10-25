Members of the Veterans Parade committee address the city council with a request for them to give permission for the city to waive all fees for the parade and events in Louise Hays Park on Saturday, Nov. 12. Representing the committee are, from left, Jeff Harris and Mike Sigerman. Approval for the waiver was a unanimous vote, with Kerrville absorbing the $600 loss from the event.
The Kerrville City Council approved the waiver of parade and park fees for the Kerr County Veteran Day Parade, slated for Saturday, Nov. 12. The parade is a short one, starting on Hill Country Drive, curving around the River Hills Mall, proceeding north on Cully Drive and ending in Louise Hays Park.
Event organizers Jeff Harris and Mike Sigerman appeared before the council to answer questions about the parade should the council have any. The parade committee requested a waiver of all fees for the event, including the special event fee, the parade fee, rental of the Centennial Stage at Louise Hays Park and rental of 20 tables and 60 chairs owned by the Parks and Recreation Department. These fees would have totaled nearly $1,000, including a $400 deposit. The city would be out about $600 in lost revenue, according to Ashlea Boyle, Director of Parks and Recreation.
