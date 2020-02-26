A man reported his handgun was stolen from a pickup parked on Grace Lane.
On Saturday, a Kerrville police officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Grace Lane regarding a burglary of a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the complainant, who reported that his Ford F-150 was burglarized between midnight and 8 a.m. that day.
“The vehicle was left unlocked during the night while parked in his driveway,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, in an email. “The complainant discovered his glovebox open and then saw his Glock 9mm Model 26 pistol was missing from inside the truck. Nothing else was taken and no other vehicles in the area were burglarized. The weapon was reported to NCIC/TCIC as stolen. Residents are reminded once again to lock their vehicles, even when parked in their driveways, and remove or secure all valuables from their vehicles.”
While burglary of a vehicle is a misdemeanor, theft of a firearm is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under Texas law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.