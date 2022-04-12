A total of 31 streets will undergo repairs in late spring and summer, with the approval of a contract for street repairs by Hayden Paving Inc. The streets will have the top 3 inches of the surface removed and a slurry mix of class D hot-mixed asphalt concrete applied. Once the work begins, it will take several weeks to complete.
The Kerrville City Council in their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, April 12, approved a contract with Hayden Paving Inc. of Kirby for work on the 2022 Street Maintenance Project in the amount of $265,348. Their bid was the lesser of the two submitted bids.
