Riverhill resident Greg Shrader was honored over the weekend for his professional and personal contributions to the news industry and to the various Texas communities he called home since the late 1970s.
Shrader, a former Schreiner University journalism teacher and past publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times and Lufkin Daily News, was inducted into the Texas Newspaper Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the annual Texas Press Association convention in San Marcos on Friday. He was hailed for his more than four decades of service for various professional organizations and nonprofits, including Kerr County United Way, The Salvation Army in Kerrville, Kerr Economic Development Corp., Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and many more.
The purpose of the Texas Newspaper Hall of Fame is to honor those who:
• Have made an outstanding contribution to Texas newspaper journalism or, through Texas
journalism, to newspaper journalism generally, or
• Have made an extraordinary contribution to their communities, regions, the state of Texas
or the nation through newspaper journalism, or
• Have advanced the legacy of a free and responsible press, and
• Have inspired others to improve the quality of the profession of journalism.
Honorees must be natives of the state of Texas or have established a significant portion of their professional reputations in Texas. They must have shown exemplary contributions to the newspaper industry during a period of at least 20 years prior to being nominated and may be living, retired or deceased. Nominees may come from any facet of the newspaper business, including editorial, photojournalism, advertising, business, production, circulation, management or any combination of backgrounds.
