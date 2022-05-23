During a sting operation, a 34-year-old Concan man was jailed on suspicion of dealing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
On May 20, members of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit received information that a vehicle would be transporting a large amount of meth from San Antonio to Kerrville, according to a KCSO press release. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle on Texas 27 in Kerr County on May 21. An investigator made contact with an alleged occupant of the vehicle, Christopher Pintor, “and detected the smell a marijuana emitting from within the vehicle,” according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.