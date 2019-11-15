There is no time to rest after recent success at the state championships for Tivy High School Band and the Kerrville Independent School District music program.
A full calendar of football playoffs and holiday concerts means long hours for Tivy band director Roxanne Vickers, her dedicated staff of four, students and parents.
For Vickers and program instructors Tyler McClendon, Nick Rodriguez and Erica Garcia a short day is about 12 hours, but during games, competitions and concert season, they put in well over 14 hours a day.
Most KISD music classes occur at the same time during the day so it is difficult for staff to meet other than before and after school.
In her fourth year at Tivy, Vickers became the first woman band director in the San Antonio Independent School District in 2005.
No stranger to the amount of work it takes to build a successful music program, she led the Lockhart Independent School District to their first sweepstakes award in 37 years.
Creating an award winning band program is a year-round endeavor. “My students know I am already planning for next year,” said Vickers.
With success comes recognition and Vickers expects her program to grow as more students seek to become involved with the award winning program. As marching season winds down it is time to focus on the middle schoolers who are preparing for the holiday parade and concerts.
“The future is bright, ” said Vickers. “We will never fill three buses like some schools we saw at the Alamodome.”
In order to produce a 10-minute half-time performance or a concert the directors orchestrate all of the parts and the students step into the role of band - one unit with many moving parts set to music.
For the 118 marching band members it takes commitment, patience and stamina to memorize music and learn to march in formation. Practice for the majority of the band begins in hot sun in July, however band leaders start right after school gets out for the summer.
Junior trumpet player and wind captain Jonathan Halpin is expecting next year they will apply what they learned on the big stage in the Alamodome.
“I think we will be better prepared for state next year,” said Halpin. “I think we will make the finals.”
The majority of students participating in band are successful in the classroom. For most members this is their second extra curricular activity along with AP and honors classes.
“They have to have a desire for band,” said Vickers. “I don’t pressure them, I keep my athletic kids involved, we make it work.”
The football team might draw the crowd on Friday nights, but the largest group of students there to perform is the band. The logistics of transporting students and equipment and feeding hungry musicians and crew couldn’t happen without the Tivy Band Boosters.
“Hopefully we make things easier for the directors and students,” said Band Booster President Kelly Hardin. “If it is our own kid or someone else’s we are here to make our students successful.”
Fundraising is critical to a successful program and boosters support the Tivy Antler Band, Hal Peterson Spikes Band, and the B.T. Wilson Wildcat Band.
The boosters biggest fundraiser, a letter writing campaign is now underway, asking local businesses for support. They are also selling baked goods at holiday concerts.
“Our community has been very supportive,” said Hardin. “ Last year the we were able to buy a shed to house props.” The funds raised by booster also goes fund scholarships so graduates can continue making music after graduation.
