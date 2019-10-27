After a largely negative reaction in the community to the Kerr County Commissioners Court decision to change animal shelter hours and its volunteer policy, the commissioners will set a date to discuss the changes during a meeting on Monday.
The commissioners recently adopted new shelter hours that eliminate Saturday hours and approved a volunteer policy that requires volunteers to sign up for shifts three days in advance. The decision was not discussed in a public meeting, and when news of the decision came out, an outpouring of community members said they were shocked and disappointed.
Thus, the commissioners decided to host a public workshop solely dedicated to talking about the Kerr County Animal Services policies. They will set the date and place of the animal services workshop during at Monday’s regular commissioners court meeting. The Kerrville Daily Times will publish the date and time of the workshop following Monday’s meeting.
Also on the agenda for the Monday meeting is a grant agreement for building T-hangars at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport and an asbestos abatement program for the county human resources department.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. at the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St.
