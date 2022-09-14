The Doyle Community Center, 110 West Barnett Street, invites everyone to come out and enjoy a fiesta in celebration of Mexican Independence from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. The celebration will take place at the pavilion on the grounds of the Doyle Community Center.
Sept. 16, or Diez e Seis de Septiembre as it is known in Mexico, celebrates the country’s independence from Spain. The date is when Father Miguel Hidalgo y Castillo called for war and was adopted as the date for independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.