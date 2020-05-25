A Kerrville Police Department officer arrested 36-year-old James Andrew Grier on May 11 and accused the man of felony possession of less than 1 gram of a substance in penalty group 1, which includes heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. Grier also was accused of two misdemeanors: possessing drug paraphernalia and less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Grier was sentenced to 14 months in prison in January 2018 for burglarizing a building and possessing less than 1 gram of meth. He was convicted of misdemeanor theft in April 2017 and misdemeanor possession of synthetic marijuana in August 2017. He’s had other legal trouble over minor traffic offenses.
Grier was being held in the county jail as of May 13 on bonds totaling $8,500.
