Kerr County reported on Monday, Aug. 16 that three additional deaths from COVID-19 had occurred, bringing the total number to 100. Clinics across Kerrville are available for those wishing to get the vaccine.
Peterson Regional Medical Center reported Monday that the death toll from COVID-19 has reached 100 for the area, an increase of three since Friday. There are 47 new positive cases of the virus, with a total of four of those who were vaccinated.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.