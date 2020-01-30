The Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees approved the second and final issuance of school bonds during a special meeting last week.
“It’s a good day on our promise to the community,” KISD Superintendent Mark Foust said during the meeting on Jan. 23.
On Nov. 6, 2018, voters overwhelming authorized KISD to sell $88,960,000 in Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, for which the first issuance of $51,000,000 was sold in 2019.
Originally, the district approved three rounds of bond offerings, but the success of the initial bond sale, the AAA rating and the current municipal bond interest rate of 2.695% on the 2020 series create less of a burden on the community to retire the bonds.
Hilltop Securities representative Michelle Aragon told trustees the original series 2020 Moody’s bond rating of Aa3 has been upgraded to a AAA rating, thanks to the approval by the Texas Education Agency to guarantee the school building bonds. The high rating makes the remaining $38,960,000 in bonds attractive to investors.
Agagon said the TEA cited KISD’s stable, moderately sized tax base with healthy reserves and five successive years of
operating with financial surpluses and a manageable pension burden as reasons to guarantee the bonds.
The trustees also approved the proposed $12,027,050 in construction costs to repair and replace roofing and HVAC systems throughout the district.
Starkey Elementary will receive 14 new rooftop AC units. Roof repairs will begin throughout the district in the spring and are expected to be completed in August.
All HVAC work will be done over the summer to ensure the safety of students and faculty.
