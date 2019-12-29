If there’s one thing that Kerrville residents enjoy reading about it’s murder, mayhem and intrigue.
That’s proven by the top 10 most checked out books from the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, which also serves all of Kerr County.
A clear line connects all of the books on the library’s list: it’s time to uncover the truth.
Of the 10 most-read books, just one was non-fiction, the 2018 memoir “Educated,” by Tara Westover, who chronicles being raised by survivalist parents in Idaho.
Thrillers and mysteries, including one of the most popular books in the country — “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by first-time novelist Delia Owens, were what was checked out the most. Six of the books are part part of long-running series.
Owen’s book has been atop the New York Times bestseller lists for 20 consecutive weeks and the rights have been sold to make a movie. A noted zoologist, Owens didn’t write her first novel until her late 60s. Now 70, her work has been praised by many.
Action was the theme of the No. 2 book on the list with Lee Child’s formidable former Army investigator Jack Reacher leading the way. Child and his two latest installments in his Jack Reacher franchise were both in the top 10. “Past Tense” is the 23rd installment of Jack Reacher thrillers was No. 2, with “Blue Moon” as the sequel to “Past Tense” coming in at No. 10.
Romance writer Nicholas Sparks makes the list at No. 6 but even that work, “A Better Man,” is filled with mystery.
The next installment in the Canadian mystery series by Louise Penny makes the list at No. 9. “A Better Man” is the 15th book in the Chief Investigator Armand Gamache series. It has debuted at No. 1 in the New York Times, USA Today and also the Toronto Star bestseller lists, becoming top book in North America.
From the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, here are the Top 10 Most Checked Out Titles of 2019:
1. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens
Owens presents a story crossing time with a plotline following a young girl living in 1950s North Carolina and the murder investigation of a town celebrity.
2. Past Tense – Lee Child
Another Jack Reacher installment, Reacher follows a lead to his family with other storylines connecting to Reacher’s search for answers.
3. Look Alive Twenty-Five – Janet Evanovich
Evanovich’s mystery follows the disappearing deli markets in Trenton, with a possibility of alien abduction as the culprit of the crime.
4. Educated – Tara Westover
Following the life of author Tara Westover, as she experiences the joys of learning and breaking out of her isolationist family.
5. One Good Deed – David Baldacci
A historical fiction following ex-convict Aloysius Archer as tries to stay out of trouble in the small town that is trying to return him to prison.
6. Every Breath – Nicholas Sparks
Following the storylines of Hope and Tru as they find love and uncover the past of Tru’s mother set in North Carolina.
7. Tear it Down – Nicholas Petrie
The next installment of the Peter Ash Series, following the Iraq war veteran, as he travels to Memphis, Tennessee to find a young boy running from the law.
8. The Bitterroots – C.J. Box
C.J Box presents a story in the heart of Montana as former sheriff investigator has agreed to help exonerate a man accused of assault.
9. A Better Man – Louise Penny
Canadian author, Louise Penny brings her next installment of The Chief Investigator Armand Gamache, as he searches for a lost daughter in the face of a flood threatening the Canadian province, and faces the consequences of his action.
10. Blue Moon – Lee Child
Sequel to Past Tense, Blue Moon has Jack Reacher helps an elderly couple leading to him being in the middle of a gang war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.