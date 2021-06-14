Kerr County officials are asking local property owners to fill out a storm damage survey online if they haven’t already done so. The deadline has been extended twice already, with the surveys now needing to be completed no later than Sunday.
“I realize now that it is heating up in Central Texas that our severe February ice/snow storm may be the furthest thing from some people’s minds. If so, then that’s a luxury. Unfortunately, some citizens here are still trying to recover from major damage and losses caused by that storm,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “Please, no matter how small or big the damages caused to your property by that historic weather event, take a few minutes to fill out the survey. It’s the neighborly thing to do. It may not seem like much, but FEMA will use the results to decide whether or not Kerr County residents most adversely impacted by the storm will qualify for individual federal aid.”
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
