The Scots of the Texas Hill Country will have a member’s business meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 213 Loma Vista Drive.
The program will feature the Southwind Accoustic Players, a dulcimer group led by James Myers, performing Scottish and Celtic music with authentic instruments. The special program is open to the public.
Anyone interested in learning about the Scots of the Texas Hill Country or wanting to join the society is welcome to attend.
A meet and greet starts at 5:30 p.m., with the special program at 6 p.m. A short business meeting will follow the program.
“The Scots of the Texas Hill Country is a group/society of people interested in the studies of Scottish history who support Scottish and Celtic activities,” a spokesman for the group said in a press release. “We also coordinate and organize the annual Robert Burns Night Supper and celebration.”
For more about Scots of the Texas Hill Country, contact Anna Giron at burnsdinnersotthc@gmail.com.
The group can be found on facebook at www.facebook.com/scotsofthetexashillcountry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.