Despite testimony from supporters, a 38-year-old woman was sentenced to eight years in prison after violating her probation in two 2016 drunk driving cases.
“I’m willing to go to any lengths to learn to live sober,” said defendant Kriston Skipper Ramirez during Wednesday’s hearing before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams.
“I understand that drug addiction and alcoholism are very difficult matters to deal with as a human being, and I understand that they really create a plague on our society,” Williams said. “I believe you to be a good person, but there is too much risk, and I cannot continue you on probation.”
Two people representing Ramirez's former employers — a local hotel and a local assisted living facility — testified at the hearing to say she was a great worker and they’d hire her if given the chance. A chemical dependency counselor told the court Ramirez needed "a full psychological evaluation," intensive outpatient treatment and some form of "self-help" such as Alcoholics Anonymous or individual or group counseling. But it wasn’t enough to sway Williams or 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke.
“Your Honor, at some point the public safety has got to become more important than the individual (defendant’s prospects for recovery),” Wilke said.
Ramirez caused a fender-bender in a local parking lot by driving drunk on Sept. 2, 2016. And then, while out on bond on that charge, she caused another local wreck by driving drunk on Oct. 12, 2016 — this time rolling her vehicle on her arm. Ramirez testified that her injury required at least six surgeries. No one else was apparently injured. An open container of an alcoholic beverage was found in the vehicle in the second DWI wreck, according to court records.
Ramirez had already been convicted of misdemeanor DWI twice — in 2003 and 2013. Her two 2016 DWIs were felonies because of her prior DWI convictions.
Besides the three PIs, Ramirez also violated probation by refusing four drug tests, testing positive for alcohol twice, failing two attend and complete two DWI education and intervention programs and failing to complete a taxpayer-funded, “co-occurring psychiatric and substance disorder program,” according to court records.
Ramirez, who is a mother of a 12-year-old daughter who lives in Austin, told the judge she struggled with alcoholism for years and used alcohol to self-medicate for anxiety and depression. She attributed at least one of her relapses into alcoholism to not having the ability to pay for anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication, and not having the ability at one point to pay for an inpatient treatment program. She indicated she was able to obtain insurance and employment. One of the agencies Ramirez obtained services from provides medication to indigent people.
“I'm asking the court to reinstate me for probation so that I can take advantage of the four months of sobriety that I have right now and do what I have not been able to do, which is intensive after care,” Ramirez said.
But Ramirez didn’t dispute testimony submitted in court showing she had already completed stints in various addiction programs since her latest DWI convictions, including in-patient programs in Plainview, Center Point and a lockdown addiction program run by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Eight years for 2 DWI’s and a few class C misdemeanors, sounds a little tough, but no surprises as she is not part of the local political class and appeared before Judge Williams. What is surprising is the case of Robert L. Crider Jr, who was convicted of DWI, 3rd or more and received a sentence from Judge Emmerson of 70 years in the State Penitentiary. This is not a typo. Robert L. Crider Jr, who is no angel, has a substantial criminal history, to include alcohol related issues and multiple DWI’s. Most murder / rape cases rarely get this harsh of a sentence. The message is if you don’t take a plea deal, you may get life in prison in Kerr County if found guilty in trial provided you do not have the right last name. This would never happen in County with more population and trial court press scrutiny. http://courts.co.kerr.tx.us/CaseManagement/PublicAccess/CaseDetail.aspx?CaseID=4299690
