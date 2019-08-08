A Kerrville man is among the thousands of Boy Scouts of America leaders accused of sexual abuse against a child, but his identity remains a mystery 20 years later.
The Kerrville case involves a leader of Boy Scout Explorer Post 99, but the records on the 20-year-old accusation are not publicly available. The Los Angeles Times first reported the finding in 2012.
Several law firms have begun suing the Boy Scouts of America on behalf of an estimated more than 12,000 victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Scout leaders.
A lawsuit filed earlier this week alleges that sex abuse charges against hundreds of Boy Scout leaders were never reported.
In Texas alone, there are 325 incidents of abuse, but the problem has been described as far worse than previously reported. A lawsuit filed earlier this week in Pennsylvania claimed that the Boy Scouts have repeatedly worked to conceal the depth and breadth of the problem for decades.
The Boy Scouts of America has suggested it may have to file for bankruptcy to protect itself from litigation. New York and New Jersey recently extended the statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases.
In 2012, the Oregon Supreme Court forced the Texas-based Boy Scouts of America to open up its files, which in some cases may date back to 1919. After the Oregon Supreme Court ruling, the Los Angeles Times published a searchable database of abusers, and the Kerrville suspect shows up for the first time.
The alleged abuse in Kerrville was reported in 1999, but there is no supporting documentation in the files. In some instances, there are detailed reports that the Boy Scouts kept on the allegations and how to remedy them.
The Explorer Post 99, which no longer exists, was part of the Alamo Area Council of Scouts.
There currently are nine Cub Scouts Packs and Boy Scouts Troops in the Kerrville area. In all, more than 25 Boy Scouts leaders from the San Antonio area were listed in the database constructed by the Los Angeles Times, which was first published in 2012. Scout leaders in Comfort and Uvalde also were included in the files.
National Public Radio reported that the Boy Scouts of America said in a statement that they have not always responded to allegations in a manner “consistent with our commitment to protect Scouts, the values of our organization, and the procedures we have in place today.”
Kerrville is a pedo center. They come here to perpetrate because our local leaders refuse to admit there is a problem. The reason local leaders will not admit there is a problem is because it would be bad for business, and their "handlers" would not approve, in my opinion. Who in their right mind would send a child to summer camp in Kerr County if our leaders admitted there is pedo problem in here? Admission of the problem would make the Houston, Dallas and SA papers, and one could imagine the fallout in terms of lost business. It is going on today at the Kroc Center, as reported by KDT and it will be going on somewhere in Kerr County tomorrow. The biggest denier of the problem is DA Lucy Wilke, who when asked directly by the KDT, denied that Kerrville has a pedo problem that is not ordinary. This is ridiculous and shameful.
