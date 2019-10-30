A cold weather pattern continues across the Hill Country for the remainder of the week.
Today should be cloudy and cold with highs holding in the 40s and 50s. This will potentially be the coldest day of the season so far. Rain is likely. Embedded thunderstorms also could occur. North winds increase to 15 to 20 mph during the afternoon, producing wind chills in the 30s this evening.
Gusty winds and cold temperatures continue tonight. A slight chance of showers continues, with much colder overnight lows between 33 and 37 degrees.
Clearing skies are expected Thursday, but it remains cold, with highs around 55 degrees. North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph during the morning hours, tapering off during the afternoon.
I believe a freeze is in the forecast for many areas Thursday night and Friday morning. Models support overnight lows between 25 and 30 degrees Friday morning. Winds become light and variable overnight.
Sunny skies are expected Friday, with highs in the lower 60s. Light southerly winds return during the day.
Another front keeps highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the 30s each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.