It was my first day on the job, and the president of the company advised me to keep my schedule open.
He’d organized a meeting that would provide the best orientation to the company and the community I would need.
He was convening an informal group that made up The Tyler Morning Telegraph’s “Shine Your Light” advisory board — a combination of newspaper and community representatives who would spend the next few hours discussing needs in the community.
Over the course of that meeting, we talked about everything from shortages at the regional food bank, to workforce development, to challenges involved with caring for bereaved children.
It was a fascinating and timely discussion about issues facing my new neighbors and what area nonprofits were doing — but more importantly, what they needed in financial and volunteer support — to provide solutions.
The meeting concluded by selecting organizations that would be recipients of Christmas gifts and coverage from the newspaper.
I knew then that I was in a special place and would benefit from learning from newspaper operators who were deeply invested in their community.
The newspaper — owned by the Clyde family and led by Nelson Clyde, a fifth generation newspaper publisher — annually committed $10,000 to the Shine Your Light campaign and then would recruit local foundations, community leaders and readers to join the newspaper in giving.
The idea was not just to make a donation but to use the newspaper’s resources to inform the community and remind our neighbors that everyone has something to give — whether it’s time, talent or dollars, and we are more effective together than we are alone.
Over the course of 10 years, the Tyler paper raised almost $2 million through the annual campaign. But sadly, the tradition ended last year when the family sold the newspaper.
We are excited and honored to get to reignite the Shine Your Light campaign and continue the Clyde family’s tradition here at The Kerrville Daily Times.
This year’s inaugural campaign will go to The Salvation Army of Kerrville and its programs to help the homeless, Families and Literacy, New Hope Counseling Center, Christian Women’s Job Corps and Christian Men’s Job Corps.
The Kerrville Daily Times’ owners have have committed $10,000 in seed money through The Walls Foundation grant, and now we are asking our neighbors to give what you can to support these worthwhile organizations by donating to the United Way, which is collecting the funds on our behalf.
Truly every donation will help our community.
Over the next five days, our team will present stories about these organizations and demonstrate the transformative work they do to change lives in our community.
We encourage you to read the five-part series, count your blessings, and consider what you have to give.
I’m stepping up to donate. I hope you’ll join me.
