At least 5,000 ducks will be racing along the Guadalupe River on Friday, April 22, in the second annual Ingram Duck Derby, hosted by Ingram Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization. Ducks are still available for adoption, and there are lots of prizes to win. The ducks will take off at 6:30 p.m.
INGRAM — The second annual Ingram Duck Derby, hosted by the Ingram Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, will launch Friday, April 22, on the banks of the Guadalupe River adjacent to the Hill Country Arts Foundation, 120 Point Theatre Road in Ingram. Although the duck race starts at 6:30 p.m., the carnival starts at 5 p.m. and will offer bounce houses, games, a dunk tank and food trucks.
Last year’s event saw the launch of 7,000 rubber ducks, all vying to be first in the race and win great prizes for their owners.
