Those looking to run for mayor or city council member for the City of Kerrville can pick up candidate petition packets and applications for a spot on the ballot starting Jan. 2.
The position of mayor, currently held by Bill Blackburn, and council Places 3 and 4, currently held by Judy Eychner and Delayne Sigerman, respectively, are up for grabs in the May 2020 election.
Those who qualify to serve on council must be at least 18 years old, registered voters in the state of Texas and must have lived in the city or an area annexed under the provision of the city charter for at least 12 months before the election.
Those eligible also must not hold any other elected office or employment with the city government. The only exception is if a council member is appointed to represent the council on a board, committee or commission.
Council members are elected at large and serve two year terms. The candidate’s name and the place for which they are filing must be affixed by the city secretary at the time of issuance of petition and picking up a candidate packet.
The petition must include the signatures of at least 100 qualified and registered voters of the city. A filing fee is not required for a candidate filing a petition.
In lieu of the petition process, candidates may choose to file an application, which must include a $100 filing fee.
The first day for filing an application and/or petition is Jan. 15 and the last day to file is Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. The packets are available at the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 701 Main St.
For more information about the qualifications for city council members, visit the city charter at https://bit.ly/2rnKoy9. For more information about the process, call 830-258-1118.
