A member ofthe state’s militarywill be helping the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office track down criminals. The identity of the analyst has not yet been announced.
The assistance from the state’s military will be provided through the Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force program, which is intended to “enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies by establishing analytical systems and databases and support the development of investigations and cases for prosecution,” according toa brochure from the Texas Military Department.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
