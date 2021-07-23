A member of the state’s military will be helping the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office track down criminals. The identity of the analyst has not yet been announced. 

The assistance from the state’s military will be provided through the Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force program, which is intended to “enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies by establishing analytical systems and databases and support the development of investigations and cases for prosecution,” according to a brochure from the Texas Military Department

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.