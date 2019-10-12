Tivy 2019 Homecoming 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Tivy mascot Scrappy entertains young Antler fans Brianna Painter, 10, Karis Gregory, 6, Kenedy Gregory, 8, and Cariline Smithson, 9, during the Tivy game against Uvalde. Tom Holden The 2019 Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during halftime on Friday night. The 2019 royalty are Brooks McCoy, left, and Patricia Daniel. Tom Holden The Tivy band performs during halftime at the Antlers’ homecoming game against visiting Uvalde on Friday night. Tom Holden Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save It's one of the biggest games of the year, and — despite chilly temperatures — a near-capacity crowd filled Antler Stadium on Friday night to watch the 2019 Homecoming game and halftime festivities. The Antlers defeated Uvalde 49-0. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Hill Country Culture October 2019 … TRENDING NOW Kerrville man accused of first degree felony drug dealing charges Homecoming parade to force temporary street closures Thursday in Kerrville Dominic Jefferson continuing family tradition by giving his all for Tivy football Pair held in meth case Led by Mayor Bill Blackburn, the Kerrville City Council considers a strategic housing plan in an attempt to find solutions for the region’s affordability issues Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll Do you plan to ever own an electric car? You voted: I love the idea, but no. Yes, I'm considering it. I plan to sip gas for the rest of my life. I already own one. Electric cars only belong on golf courses. Vote View Results Back
