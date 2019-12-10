The Kerrville movie theater where police said a man killed himself following a standoff last month may be open before the end of the month.
The last social media post by Rio 10 Cinemas stated the theater is “tentatively scheduled for a mid-December reopening,” and advised people to check its Facebook page for updates.
“We would like to thank everyone for their patience,” states the post. “We are working hard to get reopened.”
Rio 10 President Syd Hall previously told The Kerrville Daily Times that the Nov. 19 incident caused damage to the theater, necessitating the closure for repairs.
Fernando Rolon was said to have shot himself in the head in the theater Nov. 19 following a long standoff with police that began the night before. After Rolon reportedly broke off phone contact with law enforcement and refused to negotiate, SWAT officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety stormed the building.
Police said Rolon shot and killed 38-year-old Melissa Villagrana in the Walmart parking lot on Nov. 18 before fleeing to the theater. Villagrana left behind three children. The two worked together at the store, but neither the police nor the family has said how they knew each other or offered a motive for the killing.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, which is customary when the death of a suspect occurs.
