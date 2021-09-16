A skateboarder climbed the roof of a pavilion at a rest area Tuesday morning, skated off the roof, landed on his back and couldn’t get up, according to EMS radio traffic.
Kerrville medics responded to the rest area south of Interstate 10 at mile marker 14 and dispatched a medevac helicopter about 10:40 a.m.
