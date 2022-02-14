Pursuant to a city council vote earlier this month, the city of Ingram has posted notice that it intends to issue $947,000 in debt for the third phase of its sewer project.
The debt is to be used to pay for “contractual obligations to construct, improve and equip a sewage collection system in order to provide wastewater services to the citizens of the city, and for paying professional services related thereto,” according to the notice.
