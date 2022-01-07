Kerr County Commissioners will consider a request Monday to subdivide hundreds of acres for a neighborhood known as Hideout Ranch, about 1.5 miles north of Interstate 10 off FM 479.
The developer was accused by county officials of allowing its contractor to begin construction before subdivision plans had been approved. The county sent a violation notice on Nov. 12, and “the developer took immediate corrective action and is now in compliance,” according to a report from County Engineer Charlie Hastings to the commissioners court.
