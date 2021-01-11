The City of Kerrville Public Works Department would like to inform residents of the local number to call for Republic Services when there is an issue with their trash or other curbside collection services. The direct line to call is (830) 522-3062. If you get a recording, please leave a message with your name, address, phone number, and what the call is in regard to, and one of the Republic Services representatives will contact you.
Republic Services employs the drivers who pick up the trash, recycling, brush and yard waste, and bulk waste for the City of Kerrville, so they have access to their drivers and can contact them about issues that arise. This will help to solve any issues in a timely manner.
