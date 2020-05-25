A woman told police a man showed her his private parts and grabbed her.
About 11:10 p.m. May 19, a Kerrville police officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Jefferson Street to investigate a report of an assault. The complainant told the officer she was sitting on her vehicle while talking to a friend on the phone when an unknown man came by a couple times on his bicycle. The complainant reported that one of those times, the man asked for a cigarette, and the third time, he had his private parts exposed and told the victim to perform a sexual act on him.
The complainant reported that the male then grabbed her, but he left on his bike after she physically fought him off.
“The male was not located, and this incident is being investigated by the Special Crimes Unit,” said Kerrville Police Department spokesman Chuck Bocock in an email.
