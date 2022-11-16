Jarrett Jachade, assistant superintendent of finance for the Kerrville Independent School District, informs the board that KISD has once again achieved a Superior Rating on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas audit, per the Texas Education Agency’s directive. The Superior rating means the district earned a score of 100, giving them an A grade, based on 20 indicators.
The Kerrville Independent School District has earned a “Superior” rating from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, or FIRST, for the school year 2022-23, according to Jarrett Jachade, assistant superintendent of finance. That means they have met the 20 indicators set forth by the Texas Education Agency in its financial accountability rating system.
That system holds school districts accountable for the quality of their financial management practices. This year, the district achieved the highest score possible, an A - Superior and a perfect 100 score.
