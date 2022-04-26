About 4 acres of property off Sidney Baker Street could be on the market by next year.
Ingram Readymix, a producer of concrete, is planning to move its operation from 2022 Sidney Baker St., Unit C, to a spot on the south side of Texas 27, 0.6 miles from the intersection of Al Mooney Road and Texas 27.
