Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick is determined to spread the word about making a university education affordable, and he believes it can be done with thoughtful management of student expenses and lots of fundraising.
On Wednesday, McCormick, along with faculty and supporters of the Kerrville-based university, kicked off the 41st annual Hill Country College Fund drive with the hopes of raising more than $625,000 to benefit students.
The fund got a big lift when H-E-B’s Howard Butt kicked in $100,000 to start the drive. Another donor put in $50,000 to a fund that helps need-based students from Kerr County and surrounding Hill Country communities go to college.
“We know that for the last two years, 25% of our students graduate with no debt,” McCormick said. “They had absolutely no debt when they left Schreiner.”
The simple explanation for this is the work that goes into the college fund, and has for years. Ross Rommel Jr. is leading the 2019-20 campaign and is following in his father’s footsteps who led the first fundraising effort in 1978.
The financial aid provided by the Hill Country College Fund represents one component of the tuition assistance provided to 98% of Scheiner students. The Hill Country College Fund is earmarked for allocation solely to students who are financially disadvantaged and who would otherwise be unable to attend the University. Each year over 500 individuals, companies and foundations contribute to the program.
Should you wish to learn more about the Hill Country College Fund, please call 830-792-7201.
