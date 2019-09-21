Visitors are invited to attend the next monthly meeting of the Hill Country Chapter, Texas Master Naturalist on Monday. The speaker will be Craig Hensley, Texas Nature Trackers biologist.
In his presentation, attendees will discover how Texas Nature Trackers works with citizen scientists, including Master Naturalists, across the state to help document the distribution of Texas flora and fauna. Using these efforts, biologists, researchers and others can gain a better understanding of the conservation needs of everything from Texas horned lizards to milkweeds.
Hensley will offer information on how anyone can become involved through iNaturalist.
Monday’s meeting will be in the Upper Guadalupe River Authority Lecture Hall, 125 North Lehmann Drive, Kerrville. There will be a period of time beginning at 6:15 p.m. to chat with members and guests. Chapter business begins at 6:45 p.m., and the presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter, is one of 48 regional Texas Master Naturalist volunteer corps. The chapter serves Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, Menard, Real and San Saba counties. Members receive comprehensive training in natural resource management specific to the Hill Country and share their knowledge to promote conservation and good stewardship in their communities.
For information about the Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist Program, contact hillcountrymembership@gmail.com.
