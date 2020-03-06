A 45-year-old Kerrville man who has repeatedly been convicted of drunk driving in Kerr County has again received probation.
Roy Erwin White Jr., who has pleaded guilty to DWI five times in Kerrville, appeared before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams on Feb. 27 and admitted to driving drunk again on Jan. 26, 2019.
Williams sentenced White to 10 years probation, fined the man $500, ordered him to pay fees and restitution of $545, and suspended his driver’s license for two years. White also promised to attend an inpatient addiction treatment program for nine months, said 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke. He has not had inpatient treatment in the past, she said.
White hired defense attorney Harold Danford to represent him in court. For his last felony DWI case, White hired Lucy Pearson, according to court records.
By the time White committed his last DWI -- a felony, due to previous convictions -- White had been off probation for a few years. In 2011, he was convicted of felony DWI and sentenced to five years probation by 216th District Judge Robert Barton. Barton also suspended the White’s driver’s license for two years, fined him $500 and ordered him to pay $498 in court fees. White’s vehicle was equipped with an interlock device to prevent him from driving with alcohol in his system, according to court records.
In the cases of White’s last two DWIs, police claimed he had an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle he was driving.
The details of White’s 2019 DWI were not immediately available. His 2011 DWI conviction stems from a June 10, 2011 incident. About 4:40 p.m. that day, a Kerrville police officer responded to the area of Woodlawn and Josephine streets after an anonymous caller reported “two highly intoxicated males” in a 1998 Silver Oldsmobile, according to a KPD report. The caller also provided the license plate number. At least two patrol cars were involved in the search until the vehicle was seen approaching one officer from behind on Woodlawn.
“I observed the suspect vehicle swerve to miss an oncoming pickup,” states the report by KPD officer J. Howard. “As the suspect approached me from behind, it stopped about 40 feet behind me, at which time, I observed the operator of the vehicle lift his right hand with, what appeared to be, a beer in it. He lifted the beverage to his mouth, tilted his head back and appeared to finish the beverage before driving around me. As the vehicle passed me, I observed that the operator of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt.”
Howard stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as White, who was on probation for DWI at that time and wasn’t authorized to drive; White’s license had been suspended due to his refusal to take a DWI education class, among other violations. At least one other officer arrived to assist in the investigation.
Howard reported that White smelled of alcohol, his responses were “slurred and thick tongued,” and he was “gently swaying back and forth while speaking.” White refused to take a sobriety test.
“Dude, you got me, you might as well take me to jail,” White reportedly said to Howard. “I’m done, this is my third DWI.”
“I also observed the rear end of White’s blue jeans to be soiled with human feces,” states Howard’s report.
The officer also reported “several empty beer cans in the vehicle, to include a cold empty beer can within arm’s reach of where White had been seated.”
White’s passenger, a 19-year-old man who also smelled of alcohol, was issued a citation for underage drinking, according to the report. The vehicle was released to White’s wife and he was taken to the hospital for blood draw to use as evidence.
White was arrested, his driver’s license was suspended further, and he was put on probation.
