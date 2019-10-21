Dozens of jurors assembled for the first day of several trials scheduled this morning, but left the courthouse shortly afterward upon being told the trials were canceled.
Upon being seated in a courtroom on the second floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, the jurors listened as District Judge N. Keith Williams explained that the civil and criminal cases on the docket that morning were no longer set for trial, because the parties in dispute had opted to negotiate.
Williams said the jurors assisted greatly by simply being present, explaining that it's common for disputants and their attorneys to enter negotiations once it's clear a jury will hear their cases otherwise.
The juror's were paid $10, which some opted to donate to the county; there was a drop box available for that purpose.
"We appreciate you being here very much," Williams told the assembled jurors.
Cases set for trial included seven in which defendants were accused of felonies, mostly drug-related. Some of the cases could be resolved this week.
