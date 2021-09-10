Joe Taylor, left, Pastor at Southern Oaks Baptist Church, leads the group in a prayer before beginning their seven trips around the hospital buildings, Thursday evening Sept. 9. To the left is Joan Cortez, who felt moved to make the decision to walk, bringing people together, including Hospital CEO Cory Edmondson, who also made the seven trips around the buildings. The idea for the walk came from the story of Joshua who had his people walk around the city of Jericho, bringing down the walls.
Nearly 60 people gathered at the front of Peterson Regional Medical Center Thursday evening to march prayerfully around the buildings seven times to pray for healing for all of the patients at the hospital. Members of hospital staff, nurses, and the public joined Joan Cortez on her mission of healing.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
oan Cortez, left, leads the group of prayer walkers who made seven trips around PRMC Thursday evening, Sept. 9, to pray for healing, and to surround the hospital with a wall of prayer.
A group of nearly 60 people, members of the public, nurses, doctors and administrators met Thursday afternoon to circle Peterson Regional Medical Center. Their plan was to circle the buildings seven times while praying, to bring healing to the COVID-19 patients, as well as the other patients and staff at the hospital.
