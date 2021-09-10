 

A group of nearly 60 people, members of the public, nurses, doctors and administrators met Thursday afternoon to circle Peterson Regional Medical Center. Their plan was to circle the buildings seven times while praying, to bring healing to the COVID-19 patients, as well as the other patients and staff at the hospital.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.