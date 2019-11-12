It was a day to celebrate the heroes who chose to serve their country and a time to recall those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Veterans Day across the Hill Country was filled with small remembrances, but those were just as impactful. They were in Kerrville and Ingram and other places. At Tivy High School there was a small gathering.
The service and sacrifice of Veterans was not lost on the Our Lady of the Hills High School National Honor Society.
Students offered their gratitude to the 20 Veterans in attendance during a ceremony on Monday followed by coffee and fellowship. Veteran guest speakers took the time to remind students to consider why military service is so important when it comes to preserving America’s freedom and way of life.
OLH’s Beverly McCullough introduced her father Retired Air Force Colonel Bob MCCullough. Impacted by his father’s willingness to serve in the Army just out of high school, called to duty after Pearl Harbor, McCullough asked the students in attendance to imagine themselves in such a position.
“My own 30 years in the Air Force could not compare to my own father’s four years in the southpacific,” said MCullogh. “Thanks to his service in the nation he made a great impression on me.”
The names of the 13 OLH graduates who answered the call to duty and have served or are currently serving in a branch of the military were recognized and applauded.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars post on Thompson Drive both gave and received on Monday.
Members of the Heart O’ The Hills VFW Post 1480 celebrated Veterans Day by traveling to Villagio Senior Living, 747 Alpine Dr., about noon to spend some time with their less-mobile brothers in arms. About six VFW members visited with seven veterans from the Korean and Vietnam War eras and they all had coffee and donuts, said VFW Post Commander Jerry Henwood. He said the vets at Villagio “were very interesting to talk to.”
“I think we made their day — they seemed very happy that we went out there to see them,” Henwood said.
As of that day, there is a standing invitation open to the Villagio vets; if they come over to the VFW post on Fridays, they’ll eat for free.
Later that afternoon, H-E-B employees from the two Kerrville stores arrived at the VFW post and donated about $480 for the upcoming Thanksgiving meal for veterans planned for Nov. 23 at the post. The H-E-B employees also brought a cake decorated with a seal commemorating all the U.S. armed services.
Henwood said it seems the public — at least in Kerrville — seems to be showing more and more appreciation to their veterans each year. He recalled a time when veterans of his era — Vietnam — were not so well treated, and said many older vets feel it’s incumbent upon them to see that no one who serves after them has to go what they went through.
While the weather didn’t cooperate and Tivy and the ceremony was moved inside the gymnasium, the event was well attended. The color guard performed a flag folding ceremony followed by guest speaker retired Air Force Col. William H. Cathey and closed by honoring guests from all the branches of the military.
Col. Cathey spoke about his distinguished 27-year career in the Air Force, including his time as an F-4D Phantom II aircraft commanderin the 480th Tactical Fighter Squadron in the 12th Tactical Fighter Wing at Phu Cat Air Base in Vietnam during the 1970s.
After retiring from active duty, Cathey taught AFJROTC at Harlington High School South for 13 years before retiring to Kerrville. He knows the excitement the cadets felt at the chance to wear their service dress uniform for the first time this school year.
A local group that crafts quilts for veterans brought some of their handiwork to warm the hearts and bodies of veterans in the Windmill Ridge Retirement Community.
At the neighborhood’s activity center, several Kerr County residents with the Quilts of Valor group presented quilts to eight military veterans. The vets served during the Korean and Vietnam wars.
“I want to thank you so much, all of you,” said one veteran after the quilts had been passed out.
From the time a veteran is nominated to the time he or she receives a quilt, it can take three to four months of planning and crafting, said Kathy Turley, Quilts of Valor chairperson.
“Thank you so much for your service,” Turley said to the gathered veterans. “We would not be here today without your service.”
Those in attendance applauded the recipients, one of whom remarked that this was the best he could recall being treated as a veteran. Another veteran who expressed his thanks publicly noted all the effort, skill and time it must have taken to make the quilts.
The quilting group offered the veterans advice about how to care for the quilts.
Since the Quilts of Valor group was founded in 2003, the group has awarded 234,519 quilts, Turley said. Turly said she’s motivated by her prior military service — U.S. Air Force — and a desire to give back. The Hill Country Quilt guild contributed one of the quilts.
Quilts of Valor member Margaret Beardslee’s son, Scott Killingsworth, helped out with the event and shook the hands of the veterans as they accepted the quilts. Killingsworth, a former U.S. Army combat medic, said his mother made quilts for all 42 soldiers in his deployment before they left for Iraq in 2007. Because the Army had prohibited the troops from packing “cold gear,” those quilts were needed — especially that year.
“It was snowing when we got off the helo,” Killingsworth said. “The elder Iraqis of that region (south of Baghdad) said there had never been snow until that year.”
“She’s exceptional,” Kil-lingsworth said of his mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.