A wintry mix of ice and snow covered Kerr County and the surrounding areas in a blanket of white, starting in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 3. The precipitation and subfreezing temperatures lasted through Friday, creating hazardous conditions for anyone trying to drive area roadways. City and county offices, Kerrville schools and other businesses closed down Thursday and Friday.
With temperatures heating upward toward 60 degrees under clear and sunny skies on Monday afternoon, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas reflected on the problems created by last week’s ice storm and expressed gratitude for those aiding individuals in need.
A wintry mix of ice and snow covered Kerr County and the surrounding areas in a blanket of white, starting in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 3. The precipitation and subfreezing temperatures lasted through Friday, creating hazardous conditions for anyone trying to drive area roadways. City and county offices, Kerrville schools and other businesses closed down Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.